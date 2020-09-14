The 2020 TCA Award Winners Could Be a Strong Signpost for the Emmys

The Television Critics Association’s annual awards don’t often align with the choices of the Primetime Emmys. There’s always some crossover, sure, but many of the categories themselves differ greatly. This year, perhaps because of the obvious strength and popularity of certain nominees for comedy (Schitt’s Creek), drama (Succession), and limited series (Watchmen, which swept up), the winners will likely closely match.

In the legacy categories, both Jeopardy host Alex Trebek and Star Trek were honored for their contributions to television, with Trebek taking home a Career Achievement win and Star Trek receiving the Heritage Award.

Sarah Rodman, TCA President and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, said of this year’s winners: “Entertainment and culture are intertwined and in this challenging year, never has that intersection been more crucial as both a mirror to examine tough reflections and a rabbit hole to escape the noise and scares outside our homes. The 2019-2020 television season was both a challenge and a balm. This year offered up many high-quality options appealing to a wide swath of audiences with eclectic subjects ranging from sports and superheroes, to side-splitting sitcoms, darkly fascinating dramas, insightful documentaries, kid-friendly series, and more. We are excited to see what the future of television has in store, and we look forward to celebrating in-person next year as we come together to honor this medium that means so much to all of us.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Regina King (WATCHMEN, HBO)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Catherine O’Hara (SCHITT’S CREEK, Pop TV)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: THE LAST DANCE (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: CHEER (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: MOLLY OF DENALI (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows: A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: WATCHMEN (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Movie, Miniseries, Or Special: WATCHMEN (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: SUCCESSION (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop TV)

Program of the Year: WATCHMEN (HBO)

Career Achievement Honoree: Alex Trebek

Heritage Award: STAR TREK (CBS)



