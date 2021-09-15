2021 TCA Award Winners: It's Jean Smart's Year (and Ted Lasso's)

The winners of the Television Critics Association awards have been announced, and just like the nominations themselves, they are very good—and potentially a strong signpost for the Emmys. (Yes I voted, yes I’m happy). Though the TCA awards are not broken down by gender or supporting categories, it’s clear who has the buzz going into the Emmys (see my predictions here). In addition to some expected (and deserved) wins, it’s also nice to see more niche programming like The Baby-Sitters Club being uplifted. Seriously, it’s excellent!

Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon, said of this year’s winners: “Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world. The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this. From the folksy humor of Ted Lasso and the sharp takes of Hacks, to the timeless laughs of The Golden Girls, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honor these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Michaela Coel (I MAY DESTROY YOU, HBO)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Jean Smart (HACKS, HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS (FX/FX On Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: TIE: COUPLES THERAPY (Showtime), DEAF U (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO, 2018 & 2019 Winner in Category)

Outstanding New Program: TED LASSO (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials: MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: THE CROWN (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: TED LASSO (Apple TV+)

Program of the Year: TED LASSO (Apple TV+)

Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

Heritage Award: THE GOLDEN GIRLS (NBC)



Allison Keene is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For more television talk, pop culture chat and general japery, you can follow her @keeneTV

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.