Exclusive Cover Reveal: Hex You Is the Final Installment in the Sisters of Salem Trilogy

The final chapter in the Sisters of Salem trilogy from bestselling mother-daughter author duo P.C. and Kristin Cast will arrive in January 2023 and it certainly seems as though Hex You will wrap things up with a bang. (Possibly literally, we’re not sure on that point just yet.)

The series follows the stories of ??Hunter and Mercy Goode, twin sisters, witches, and descendants of original Salem witch Sarah Goode. The girls, who are just sixteen when the story begins, come into their powers after their mother is tragically murdered by a demon. But it’s not enough that they’re witches—like all their ancestors they’re also guardians of the earthly Gates to different mythological underworlds.

Where Spells Trouble introduced us to the girls and their world, the second book Omens Bite saw the sisters on separate paths, adrift from one another and struggling with grief, guilt, and the changing dynamic between them in different, occasionally damaging ways. The book ended with a fairly massive cliffhanger, one that left Mercy trapped in an Ancient Egyptian underworld that only her sister can help her escape.

In Hex You, we’ll see Mercy and Hunter face their biggest challenges yet as they try to seal the gates once and for all.

Here’s the official description from the publisher.

Twin sisters, Mercy and Hunter are witches, direct descendants of the Goode family, the founders of their town. After the murder of their mother at the hands of a foul demon, they have become the protectors of the Gates to different underworlds—ancient portals between their world and realms where mythology rules and the darkest of creatures exist.

Mercy and Khenti are trapped in the Ancient Egyptian Underworld and need Hunter’s help to escape. But while Hunter searches for a way to save them, other threats loom over Goodeville. Amphitrite is still around-and she wants vengeance against Hunter. With the gates weakening with every passing day, Amphitrite lures out some deadly creatures and sets them free on the residents of Goodeville. It will take everything in Mercy and Hunter’s power to stop the goddess and seal the gates once and for all.

Hex You won’t officially hit shelves until January 31, 2023, but we’re thrilled to bring you the first look at its (gorgeous!) cover—as well as a little extra treat, too. (Keep scrolling!)

In addition to the arrival of Hex You in January, fans of the Sisters of Salem trilogy can also look forward to Jinx, a 2-in-1 bindup of the first two books in the series with a special (and equally gorgeous!) new cover.

It’ll hit shelves on the same day, and you can get your first look at that the new cover below.

About the Authors

#1 New York Times & #1 USA Today bestselling author P.C. Cast was born in the Midwest, and, after her tour in the USAF, she taught high school for 15 years before retiring to write full time. PC is a member of the Oklahoma Writers Hall of Fame. Her novels have been awarded the prestigious: Oklahoma Book Award, YALSA Quick Pick for Reluctant Readers, Romantic Times Reviewers’ Choice Award, Booksellers’ Best, and many, many more. Ms. Cast is an experienced teacher and talented speaker who lives in Oregon near her fabulous daughter, her adorable pack of dogs, her crazy Maine Coon, and a bunch of horses.

Kristin Cast is a #1 New York Times and #1 USA Today bestselling author who was born in Japan and grew up in Oklahoma where she explored everything from tattoo modeling to broadcast journalism. After battling addiction, Kristin made her way to the Pacific Northwest and landed in Portland. She rediscovered her passion for storytelling in the stacks at dusty bookstores and in rickety chairs in old coffeehouses. For as long as Kristin can remember, she’s been telling stories. Thankfully, she’s been writing them down since 2005.

Hex You and Jinx will be released on January 31, 2023. Spells Trouble and Omens Bite are available now.



Lacy Baugher Milas is the Books Editor at Paste Magazine, but loves nerding out about all sorts of pop culture. You can find her on Twitter @LacyMB.