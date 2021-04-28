Bo Burnham Announces a New Netflix Comedy Special

Bo Burnham is releasing a new special on Netflix later this year titled BO BURNHAM: INSIDE. Five years after his last special Make Happy, and after making the transition to movie director, Burnham is now back with a new stand-up show made entirely in isolation.

“It was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year,” Burnham’s announcement on Twitter read.

The announcement comes with a teaser trailer, showing the very end of Make Happy before cutting to a shot of a now bearded Burnham in a poorly lit room before he smiles at the camera.

The announcement came as a shock to many, who had assumed the comedian-turned-director mostly retired from stand-up. Following Make Happy and his pseudo-retirement, Burnham mostly turned his eye towards directing, releasing his critically-acclaimed first film Eighth Grade, and directing specials for comedians Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Tamborine) and Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: 8), the latter for which I was actually in attendance for the taping of. Catch me and my friend on HBO Max.

He’s also starred in movies like Promising Young Woman and even taken on writing songs for a Sesame Street movie. Oh, and he’s playing Larry Bird in a show about the Lakers. Weird career this guy has.

Now Burnham’s back with a new special, which Netflix has confirmed would be another musical special in a press release. Initially just a kid on Youtube with a piano, guitar and some clever songs (I still sing parts of “New Math” often and heartily), Burnham made the leap from the internet to the stage quickly and at a very young age, recording his first half-hour Comedy Central special at just 18 years old.

Do yourself a favor and check out what. and Make Happy on Netflix ahead of BO BURNHAM: INSIDE, which is apparently “almost finished” and coming soon.