Well, Here Are Some Tweets about Donald Trump Saying "Thighland," We Guess

Does this really need an intro? Not only does the headline give you everything you need, but, as many people tweeted today, it was pretty clear what happened just by seeing the word “Thighland” on Twitter’s trending topics. Yes, our president mispronounced the name of Thailand during a speech today. Yes, he called it Thighland. No, I don’t think it’s all that funny—again, this man’s existence is simply too depressing and infuriating to really find anything in his orbit all that funny—but this is the internet and the internet will turn anything into a meme. And yes, then people who use the internet will click on articles like this one, which collect those tweets and memes into a single, easily viewed location. This is the future computer scientists were hoping for.

Check out these not entirely annoying tweets about our dump-brained trash President’s latest indignity.

Trump, who referred earlier in this speech to the country of "Thighland," is now making fun of Biden for having said he was in a state other than the one he was in. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 6, 2020

Thighland is just off the coast of Crotchatia. — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 6, 2020

Thighland is the only area Americans are still allowed to enter. — Gennefer WEAR A MASK Gross (@Gennefer) August 6, 2020

The capital of Thighland is Thirsttrap. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 6, 2020

A little afternoon trivia: The chief executive of Thighland is the Lord of the Thighs, not the prime minister. https://t.co/OW9iyfOqDx — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 6, 2020

Anybody know if a US Passport gets us into Thighland these days? @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) August 6, 2020

“Shifting production to Thighland” sounds like a line out of a White House porn parody — Chris Illuminati (@chrisilluminati) August 6, 2020

Thighland is my favorite country after Assganistan. https://t.co/6shV0lkltA — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) August 6, 2020

Saw Thighland trending and was like damn does @msdanifernandez have ANOTHER tv show in the works?? — kai (@kaichoyce) August 6, 2020

this is such an LA tweet but i really miss living in thigh town — lauren ashley bishop (@sbellelauren) August 6, 2020

what were everyone's favorite thighland jokes? — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) August 6, 2020