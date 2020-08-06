Well, Here Are Some Tweets about Donald Trump Saying "Thighland," We Guess

Does this really need an intro? Not only does the headline give you everything you need, but, as many people tweeted today, it was pretty clear what happened just by seeing the word “Thighland” on Twitter’s trending topics. Yes, our president mispronounced the name of Thailand during a speech today. Yes, he called it Thighland. No, I don’t think it’s all that funny—again, this man’s existence is simply too depressing and infuriating to really find anything in his orbit all that funny—but this is the internet and the internet will turn anything into a meme. And yes, then people who use the internet will click on articles like this one, which collect those tweets and memes into a single, easily viewed location. This is the future computer scientists were hoping for.
Check out these not entirely annoying tweets about our dump-brained trash President’s latest indignity.