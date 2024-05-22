Watch an Exclusive Trailer for Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn

Five months after a controversial, headline-grabbing performance as the host of the Golden Globes, Jo Koy is back with a new special for Netflix, fittingly named Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn. The special, which includes the 52-year-old Koy talking about entering the “zaddy phase” of his life, is set to premiere June 4 exclusively on the platform. Live From Brooklyn will be Koy’s seventh special and his fifth for Netflix.

Koy, who has been performing stand-up since the 1990s, maintains an active tour schedule. He has made numerous appearances on the late night television circuit, including, most notably, serving as a panelist on over one hundred episodes of Chelsea Handler’s eponymous E! show, Chelsea Lately (2007-2014). He released a pair of specials for Comedy Central, Don’t Make Him Angry (2009) and Lights Out (2012) before making the jump to Netflix in 2017 with Live from Seattle. Two years later, Just for Laughs named Koy the comic of the year as he released his fourth special, Comin’ in Hot. The next year brought a variety special for Netflix, In His Elements, which was filmed in the Philippines and featured fellow Filipino-American performers. His last special, Live from the LA Forum, debuted on Netflix in 2022.

While Koy’s prolific body of work has brought many fans, the general public may now know him best from his poorly-received monologue at this year’s Golden Globes. Reviewers were especially critical of his decision to mock the award show’s writing staff as the monologue flopped with the live audience. Perhaps the most memorable line of the evening came when Taylor Swift did not laugh at a joke made at her expense, a moment instantly memed by Swifites and casual fans alike.

Directed and co-executive-produced by Shannon Hartman, Live From Brooklyn was filmed in front of an audience last November at The Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. The special is the first of two Koy has slated to shoot with Netflix. Watch the trailer below.