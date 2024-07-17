A.V. Undercover Returns After Seven Years with GWAR Covering Barbie‘s “I’m Just Ken”

When Paste Media acquired A.V. Club this year, one of the first things we wanted to bring back was A.V. Undercover. The series ran for eight seasons, beginning in 2010 until it was retired in 2017. Those episodes are now back on A.V. Club’s YouTube channel. And today, Season 9 premieres with Undercover favorites GWAR covering “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie.

The interstellar metal band remade the song into “We’re Just GWAR,” and it’s a delightfully deranged interpretation of Ryan Gosling’s iconic anthem. Watch the video below and welcome back to a series we’ve always loved.