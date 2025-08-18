Joyce Manor Share First New Song in 3 Years

We last heard from the beloved Southern California rock group Joyce Manor in 2022, when they released the critically acclaimed 40 oz. to Fresno. Today, they’re back with the wistful and ironic single “All My Friends Are So Depressed.” With lines like “bee will sting, bird will nest, never guess what happens next,” the song takes a long look at the unpredictability of life. Amongst the constant change, the band finds themselves drifting amongst the chaos, slowly succumbing to the bad luck, anxieties, and pressures that come with being alive in the modern age. “Chalk it up to rotten luck / Time and space have come unstuck / I pursue a deeper dream / Kill it with a laser beam,” vocalist Barry Johnson sings.

True to its name, “All My Friends Are So Depressed” has a deep, contemplative lean, and with its jangly guitars and lush, lazy vocals, it harkens back to the discography of The Smiths. Produced by Brett Gurewitz, Johnson says the likeness is intentional. The song was also inspired by the likes of 100 gecs and Lana Del Rey. “The first line I came up with for this song was ‘Lord above in a Tecate truck’ after passing a Tecate delivery truck with Jesus shit all over it on the freeway driving back to Long Beach after a show in Fresno. While searching for a line that rhymed with ‘Lord above in a Tecate truck,’ I came up with ‘Why even exist? Who gives a fuck!?’ and the concept of ‘All My Friends Are So Depressed’ was born,” Johnson explained in a press release. “It’s kind of my take on what I imagine Lana Del Rey lyrics are like. Instead of icy, detached, cool ‘50’s Americana, it’s all dirty shag carpet, bong rips, Frampton Comes Alive, key lime pie and suicidal ideations.”

Check out the music video for “All My Friends Are So Depressed” below.