Joyce Manor Share First New Song in 3 Years
Listen to “All My Friends Are So Depressed” below.Photo by Dan Monick
We last heard from the beloved Southern California rock group Joyce Manor in 2022, when they released the critically acclaimed 40 oz. to Fresno. Today, they’re back with the wistful and ironic single “All My Friends Are So Depressed.” With lines like “bee will sting, bird will nest, never guess what happens next,” the song takes a long look at the unpredictability of life. Amongst the constant change, the band finds themselves drifting amongst the chaos, slowly succumbing to the bad luck, anxieties, and pressures that come with being alive in the modern age. “Chalk it up to rotten luck / Time and space have come unstuck / I pursue a deeper dream / Kill it with a laser beam,” vocalist Barry Johnson sings.
- music Joyce Manor Share First New Song in 3 Years By Camryn Teder August 18, 2025 | 12:00pm
