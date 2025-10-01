Premiere: Jane Inc. Finds a Wild Rebirth In New Single “what if”

Today, Canadian synth-pop extraordinaire Jane Inc. has released a music video directed by Lucy Kerr for her single, “what if,” in preparation for her upcoming album A RUPTURE A CANYON BIRTH. Her third record, which will be released on October 17, explores the radical rebirth of musician Carlyn Bezic after she hit a string of life-altering events, beginning with a semi-truck ramming into her broken-down tour van. While Bezic and her bandmates made it out alive, the moment was the beginning of a period of upheaval, especially for Bezic. Upon returning home from tour, she ended her relationship of nearly a decade and learned she had an early stage of cancer in her left vocal cord.

“what if” imagines a timeline where this crash splits Bezic into two separate people, Carlyn and her musical persona, Jane. Bezic is filmed wandering city streets to a bubbly bass drum, ambling through a cemetery and scaling subway steps until she is led to a sunny rooftop where Jane stands. The two women face off, and eventually Jane is handed the rest of the video, running through parked cars and dancing in a field of grass with total abandon. In the words of the real Carlyn, “Carlyn walks away to continue a life in which the accident never happened, leaving Jane (pure, unadulterated, in her final form) to be born, hungry for life.” The dizzy disco beats provoke a wildness in Jane, and she lets herself be reborn like the “glass shattered like glitter” of the car wreck. When she’s broken into a million pieces, she’s part of the “the millions and millions of possibilities” that hide in the rubble of a wreck.

Watch the music video for “what if” below.