Dry Cleaning Return, Hear New Single “Hit My Head All Day”
Secret Love is out January 9 via 4AD.Photo by Max Miechowski
One of the UK’s greatest exports, Dry Cleaning, will return on January 9 with a new album: the Cate Le Bon-produced Secret Love. This is big news for me and probably for you. It’s definitely big news for Paste, as we named Long Day Leg one of the best albums of the 2020s so far last year. While the South Londoners reissued their first two EPs in 2024, they’ve been M.I.A. on new material since releasing the Grammy-winning Stumpwork in October 2022. We can rest easy now, with lead single “Hit My Head All Day” to get lost in. According to a press release, Secret Love is set to be a combination of “the Reaganite paranoia of early ’80s US punk and hardcore with the dry strut of Keith Richards, stoner rock, dystopian degradation, playful no wave and pastoral fingerpicking, while Florence [Shaw]’s delivery, meticulously calibrated to her bandmates’ soundscapes, asserts her in a lineage of spoken-word artists stretching from Laurie Anderson to Life Without Buildings’ Sue Tompkins.” Take every penny.
About “Hit My Head All Day,” Shaw explains: “The song is about manipulation of the body and mind. The lyrics were initially inspired by the use of misinformation on social media by the far right. There are powerful people that seek to influence our behavior for their own gain; to buy certain things, to vote a certain way. I find it hard to read people’s intentions and decide who to trust, even in everyday life. It’s easy to fall under the influence of a sinister stranger who seems like a friend. We took a playful approach to the song. At one point it had harmonica on it instead of a vocal. At the demo stage we were inspired by There’s a Riot Goin’ On by Sly and the Family Stone.”
Read my profile on Dry Cleaning here. Listen to “Hit My Head All Day” and check out the Secret Love artwork and tracklist below.
Secret Love Artwork:
Secret Love Tracklist:
Hit My Head All Day
Cruise Ship Designer
My Soul / Half Pint
Secret Love (Concealed in a Drawing of a Boy)
Let Me Grow and You’ll See the Fruit
Blood
Evil Evil Idiot
Rocks
The Cute Things
I Need You
Joy
Dry Cleaning’s Upcoming Tour Dates:
- music Watch Kitchen Dwellers' Paste Session at Northlands By Matt Irving September 29, 2025 | 1:00pm
- music Dry Cleaning Return, Hear New Single "Hit My Head All Day" By Matt Mitchell September 29, 2025 | 12:30pm
- movies The Myth of the Movie Star: New Trailer for Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly By Audrey Weisburd September 29, 2025 | 12:03pm
- music Gallery: Chappell Roan & hemlocke springs at Forest Hills Stadium By Paste Staff September 29, 2025 | 11:00am
- movies NYFF: George Clooney Looks Back at a Fake Career in Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly By Jesse Hassenger September 29, 2025 | 10:10am
- tv In Murder Before Evensong, Solving Crime Is a Vocation By Lacy Baugher Milas September 29, 2025 | 10:01am
- music Tour Diary: Godcaster By Paste Staff September 29, 2025 | 10:00am
- music Amanda Shires Reclaims Her Story on Nobody's Girl By Eric R. Danton September 29, 2025 | 10:00am
- music Daffo Expels and Escapes on Where the Earth Bends By Caroline Nieto September 29, 2025 | 9:30am
- movies Bone Lake Is a Hot and Heavy Throwback Thriller By Jim Vorel September 29, 2025 | 9:15am
- music Fred Armisen: Miking Up the Living World By Matt Mitchell September 29, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies NYFF: Daniel Day-Lewis Returns with Family On His Mind in Anemone By Jesse Hassenger September 28, 2025 | 5:30pm
- music Time Capsule: Life Without Buildings, Any Other City By Ben Jardine September 27, 2025 | 1:00pm
- movies A Former New York Film Festival Programmer Becomes the Programmed with Late Fame By Jesse Hassenger September 27, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies Parenting And Resistance Are Just One Battle After Another (And Another And Another) By Andy Crump September 26, 2025 | 5:17pm
- music Best New Albums: This Week's Records to Stream By Paste Staff September 26, 2025 | 2:00pm
- music Listen to Thomas Dollbaum's Fantastic New EP Drive All Night By Matt Mitchell September 26, 2025 | 1:00pm
- music Neko Case Pays Tribute to Musicians on Neon Grey Midnight Green By Eric R. Danton September 26, 2025 | 12:00pm
- music Cate Le Bon's Installation of Healing By Elise Soutar September 26, 2025 | 11:30am
- tv Streaming Marvel: Agent Carter Was an Earnest Attempt at Genre Fiction By Kenneth Lowe September 26, 2025 | 11:00am
- books The Most Anticipated YA Books of Fall 2025 By Lacy Baugher Milas September 26, 2025 | 10:01am
- movies Kelly Reichardt Pulls Off Another Quiet Heist with The Mastermind By Jesse Hassenger September 26, 2025 | 10:00am
- music On Twilight Override, Jeff Tweedy Tangles With the Dark By Miranda Wollen September 26, 2025 | 10:00am
- music Watch Daffo's Paste Session in New York By Matt Irving September 26, 2025 | 9:48am
- movies The Strangers: Chapter 2 Is Actually Pretty Good for an Hour By Jesse Hassenger September 26, 2025 | 9:43am
- music Coach Party Get Sticky on Caramel By Miranda Wollen September 26, 2025 | 9:30am
- movies The 25 Best Movies On Demand Right Now (September 2025) By Josh Jackson and Paste Staff September 26, 2025 | 7:00am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on Netflix (September 2025) By Paste Staff September 26, 2025 | 6:55am
- movies Eleanor the Great Is Lightweight Dramedy, Deep Fried in Schmaltz By Jim Vorel September 25, 2025 | 2:26pm
- music Best New Songs (September 25, 2025) By Paste Staff September 25, 2025 | 2:00pm
- music Watch People R Ugly's Paste Session in Chicago By Matt Irving September 25, 2025 | 1:00pm
- movies The Newest Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Dives Deeper into Pandora’s Clans and Conflicts By Audrey Weisburd September 25, 2025 | 12:44pm
- tv Toni Collette Is a Mesmerizing Cult Leader in Twisty Thriller Wayward By Lacy Baugher Milas September 25, 2025 | 10:01am
- music Cate Le Bon Searches For Truth and Solitude On Michelangelo Dying By Sam Small September 25, 2025 | 10:00am
- movies Color Theory: The Bright, Cavernous Technicolor of P.T. Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love By Luke Hicks September 25, 2025 | 9:50am
- music Purity Ring Get Nostalgic On Self-Titled 4th Album By Sam Rosenberg September 25, 2025 | 9:30am
- music crushed: The Best of What’s Next By Matt Mitchell September 25, 2025 | 9:00am
- tv Steven Knight Brews a Worthy Successor to Peaky Blinders with House of Guinness By Lacy Baugher Milas September 25, 2025 | 3:01am
- music 9 Must-See Acts at This Year's POP Montréal By Tatiana Tenreyro and Paste Staff September 24, 2025 | 4:00pm
- movies Final Chapter of Wicked Saga Arrives With New Trailer for Wicked: For Good By Audrey Weisburd September 24, 2025 | 1:53pm