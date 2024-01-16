Dry Cleaning Announce Reissue of First 2 EPs on Vinyl

South London post-punk quartet Dry Cleaning have announced a reissue of their first 2 EPs, Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks and Sweet Princess, on vinyl. The EPs have been remastered and will be pressed as one single record. On top of that, Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks will also be available on cassette for the first time and feature a new single, a demo of “Strong Feelings” that was recorded during the sessions for the EP. After releasing the great Stumpwork in 2022 and earning a Grammy nomination for it this year, it’s clear that Dry Cleaning have no plans to slow down anytime soon.

To celebrate, Dry Cleaning have unveiled a visualizer for “Sit Down Meal,” the first chapter in a series of visualizer videos created for every track by Lucy Vann. The band has also announced a string of tour dates, where they will largely perform the songs from the two EPs in more intimate settings in the US and beyond.

Watch the visualizer for “Sit Down Meal” and check out Dry Cleaning’s upcoming tour dates below.

Dry Cleaning’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sun. Mar. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. Mar. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. Mar. 13 – Sat. Mar. 16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

Mon. Mar. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

Tue. Mar. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

Thu. Mar. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Fri. Mar. 22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Sat. Mar. 23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

Mon. Mar. 25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Tue. Mar. 26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. Apr. 5 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Sat. Apr. 6 – Newcastle, UK @ The Grove

Sun. Apr. 7 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

Tue. Apr. 9 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Wed. Apr. 10 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Fri. Apr. 12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat. Apr. 13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Apr. 15 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

Tue. Apr. 16 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

Thu. Apr. 18 – London, UK @ EartH Theatre

Sat. Apr. 20 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique

Sun. Apr. 21 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Hall

Tue. Apr. 23 – Munster, DE @ Gleis 22

Wed. Apr. 24 – Berlin, DE @ Halle am Berghain

Fri. Apr. 26 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

Fri. May 24 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival

Sat. Jun. 29 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival