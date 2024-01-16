Dry Cleaning Announce Reissue of First 2 EPs on Vinyl

Dry Cleaning Announce Reissue of First 2 EPs on VinylPhoto by Hanna-Katrina Jedrosz Music News Dry Cleaning
South London post-punk quartet Dry Cleaning have announced a reissue of their first 2 EPs, Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks and Sweet Princess, on vinyl. The EPs have been remastered and will be pressed as one single record. On top of that, Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks will also be available on cassette for the first time and feature a new single, a demo of “Strong Feelings” that was recorded during the sessions for the EP. After releasing the great Stumpwork in 2022 and earning a Grammy nomination for it this year, it’s clear that Dry Cleaning have no plans to slow down anytime soon.
To celebrate, Dry Cleaning have unveiled a visualizer for “Sit Down Meal,” the first chapter in a series of visualizer videos created for every track by Lucy Vann. The band has also announced a string of tour dates, where they will largely perform the songs from the two EPs in more intimate settings in the US and beyond.
Watch the visualizer for “Sit Down Meal” and check out Dry Cleaning’s upcoming tour dates below.
Dry Cleaning’s Upcoming Tour Dates:
Sun. Mar. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Mon. Mar. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Wed. Mar. 13 – Sat. Mar. 16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
Mon. Mar. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
Tue. Mar. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
Thu. Mar. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Fri. Mar. 22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Sat. Mar. 23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
Mon. Mar. 25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Tue. Mar. 26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. Apr. 5 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
Sat. Apr. 6 – Newcastle, UK @ The Grove
Sun. Apr. 7 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
Tue. Apr. 9 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
Wed. Apr. 10 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
Fri. Apr. 12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sat. Apr. 13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Mon. Apr. 15 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
Tue. Apr. 16 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
Thu. Apr. 18 – London, UK @ EartH Theatre
Sat. Apr. 20 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique
Sun. Apr. 21 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Hall
Tue. Apr. 23 – Munster, DE @ Gleis 22
Wed. Apr. 24 – Berlin, DE @ Halle am Berghain
Fri. Apr. 26 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
Fri. May 24 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival
Sat. Jun. 29 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival