The Man Set Ablaze For Wish You Were Here Artwork Has Passed Away
Ronnie Rondell Jr., an American stuntman famous for his work with Pink Floyd and on the sets of Charlie's Angels and The Karate Kid, was 88.
Growing up, Wish You Were Here‘s album cover was always more exciting than The Dark Side of the Moon‘s. At the center, a handshake; one man cloaked in shadows, the other on fire. The latter, Ronnie Rondell Jr., became a part of rock and roll history in 1975, years after appearing in over 150 Hollywood productions between 1955 and 2003, namely Spartacus, Blazing Saddles, and Gunsmoke. After his collaboration with Pink Floyd, Rondell would go on to do stunts in The Karate Kid, Commando, Lethal Weapon, Thelma & Louise,The Crow, The Matrix Reloaded, and act as a stunt coordinator/supervisor for Dynasty, Deep Blue Sea, Batman & Robin, and T.J. Hooker. News of Rondell’s passing broke over the weekend. He was 88 years old.
By Matt Mitchell August 18, 2025
