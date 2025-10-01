Trailer for A24’s Queer Biker Romance Pillion Fuses Kink and Comedy
The first trailer for Harry Lighton’s debut feature Pillion doesn’t hold back. Adapted from Adam Mars-Jones’ cult novel Box Hill, the film drops us into the queer biker underground, where leather, kink, and comedy collide in surprising tenderness.
At its center is Colin (Harry Melling), a meek parking officer whose life cracks open one Christmas Eve when he meets Ray (Alexander Skarsgård), the hulking leader of a local motorcycle gang. Their relationship begins as a dom/sub arrangement but quickly unravels into something far less definable: a sexual awakening, a comedy of awkwardness, a bruised romance, and a coming-of-age story all at once. The Hollywood Reporter described Pillion as “a fearless, cheeky delight.”
