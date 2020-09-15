John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker and Fred Armisen Are Ready to Visit the Moon in This Moonbase 8 Trailer

John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker and Fred Armisen want to go to the Moon, and I, for one, support them. I hope they make it to the Moon. There might not be much in the way of oxygen or water or food up there, but at least it’s far away from everything happening here on Earth. It’s understandable they’d want to get the hell away from everybody else. And after all the joy John C. Reilly has brought us, he’s earned the right to some peace and quiet.

Moonbase 8 is the second of two space-based sitcoms launching in 2020, and fortunately it looks a good bit better than Netflix’s lackluster Space Force. Moonbase 8’s first trailer is out today (you can find it below) and it smartly doesn’t tie its failed protagonists’ mediocrity to a one-note political joke. No, Moonbase 8 seems like a far more relatable take on misguided middle-aged white men looking to space to compensate for their utter lack of success in life. Who wouldn’t want to see Reilly and Heidecker as overgrown failsons, the latter of whom is apparently also a Christian missionary hoping to spread the word of God on the Moon? I’d pretty much watch those two in anything, but this particular concept seems especially fertile for what they do well.

And yeah, Fred Armisen’s here too. And Alia Shawkat. Alright!

Moonbase 8 premieres on Showtime on Nov. 8. Check out the trailer right here, and watch the night skies for more news in the next few weeks.