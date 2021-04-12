Build-A-Bear's Animal Crossing Collection Returns This Summer with a New Character

Did you miss out on last week’s Animal Crossing-themed Build-A-Bear Workshop plushies? No worries: the Isabelle and Tom Nook toys are returning this summer, along with a new addition to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection. Fresh off the success of the first two characters, Build-A-Bear is smartly doubling down on milking Animal Crossing for everything it’s worth, which last we heard, was a lot.

Build-A-Bear announced the news on Twitter:

We’re so excited we could finally share the arrival of Isabelle and Tom Nook as the first launch of our @animalcrossing: New Horizons Collection. They will return soon!We’re also excited to announce that a new character will be arriving this summer. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/pPjnnQqLu4 — buildabear (@buildabear) April 7, 2021

While the announcement makes no mention of what the third plushie will be, or when exactly it’ll release, there are some safe bets to be made. Last week, some people were angry that their favorite and more obscure villagers didn’t make the cut over franchise mascots Tom Nook and Isabelle, so I think we can safely rule out anyone who hasn’t been a longstanding character. That really only leaves a few options like KK Slider, whose nudity probably evokes some kind of summer time vibe, or Blathers and the Able Sisters.

Personally, I’d lean more into the fact that this is supposed to be a New Horizons collection and release the Dodo brothers, who are incredibly cool dudes. And really, who can’t appreciate a few cool dudes? I know I can.