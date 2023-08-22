Atari 2600+ Announced: A New Version of the Classic Console

Atari and PLAION announced the Atari 2600+, a new version of the retro console which allows original 2600 and 7800 cartridges to be played on new hardware.

The console is set for a release on November 17 this year, including the system itself, designed as a recreation of the original Atari 2600 aesthetically, as well as a CX40+ Joystick and a 10-in-1 games cartridge. The full package will cost $129.99.

The games included in the pack-in cartridge are Adventure, Combat, Dodge ‘Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, Realsports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball, and Yars’ Revenge. Additionally, the console will be compatible with a large subset of the original Atari 2600 and 7800 consoles’ libraries, with Atari providing a full list of the compatible titles on their website.

The console also features a number of new hardware improvements over the original, including HDMI output and widescreen compatibility.

In addition to the main console, there will also be a CX-30 Paddle Controller sold separately, costing $39.99 and including a 4-in-1 game cartridge with Breakout, Canyon Bomber, Night Driver, and Video Olympics. Atari will also be selling new physical copies of games for the console, including the brand new Mr. Run and Jump and an enhanced edition of Berzerk, both of which will be launch titles for the 2600+.