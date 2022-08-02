The Best Game Deals in the Nintendo Switch's Multiplayer Sale

Nintendo is following up last month’s Switch sale with another big savings event. The Switch Multiplayer Sale runs through Sunday, August 7, at 11:59 p.m. PT, and offers up to 30% off a variety of games you can enjoy with friends. If you’re looking for something new to play on the Switch, either with or without others, here are some of the best bargains you’ll find during the Multiplayer Sale.

Perhaps the best game available during the sale, Capcom’s 2021 RPG hit is available for almost half off its regular price. If you’re looking for a well-crafted action-RPG that respects your time and doesn’t require a massive, constant commitment, here’s your game. Monster Hunter Rise’s missions are all on a timer, giving you clear breaks during play that you don’t normally find in role-playing games. And although it’s designed with multiplayer in mind, it’s just as great when you’re playing alone. At $30.59, this is probably the best deal of the whole sale.

The 2020 remake of the first two Tony Hawk games is way better than it ever needed to be, and that holds true on the Switch, which it finally hit in 2021. If you never played the original games 20 years ago, you’ll still find a fast-paced, brilliantly designed, deeply compulsive skating game that embodies “arcade action” in the best possible way. And if you did play the originals, well, get ready for a blast of nostalgia with all the technical and quality-of-life improvements you’d expect two decades later. Normally $39.99, you can grab it for only $20 during the Multiplayer Sale.

The Switch take on id Software’s heavy metal shooter DOOM Eternal isn’t the most technically accomplished version of the game you’ll play, but it still runs surprisingly well on the hardware. If the multiplayer part of this sale is the most important thing for you, you’ll want to jump into Eternal’s Battlemode. It also has a pretty great solo campaign, though, so even if you’re a loner you might find something to dig here.

One of the newest games on sale last month was Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is also one of our best reviewed of the year so far. Guess what: it’s for sale once again, at the same discounted price of $44.99. In his review from April, Charlie Wacholz calls Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga a “heartfelt love letter” to the iconic movies, with enough updates to the basic Lego formula to make it feel like a genuinely new and necessary continuation of the franchise. The Lego games have always been high on charm—with their cute characters and irreverent attitude they’re like the videogame equivalent of a sugar rush—but Skywalker Saga gives you a bit more to sink your teeth into. At $44.99, it’s 25%; not bad for a game that came out in April.

A day one game for the Switch, Snipperclips was a surprise cult favorite at the system’s launch in March, 2017. The multiplayer puzzler with a papercraft aesthetic sees you and a friend working together to complete each level, with the kind of challenging but not unfair or impossible difficulty level you hope for from a good puzzle game. It’s also one of the rare Switch games that works best in tabletop mode, if that matters to you. The Cut It Out, Together DLC added a solid amount of new content later in 2017; you can get both together in a bundle for $20.98 during the sale, or just snap up the base game for $13.99. The DLC is $6.99 if you want to pick that up on its own.

Other Good Games Available During the Sale:

Super Mario Party ($41.99)

Diablo II: Resurrected ($23.99)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 ($19.99)

Spiritfarer ($9.89)

Streets of Rage ($12.49)

Tetris Effect: Connected ($23.99)