Death Stranding Gets the “Director’s Cut” Treatment, Coming to PS5 This Fall

A Director’s Cut for Death Stranding is set to release on Sept. 24, Sony has announced. This upgraded and expanded version will be fully remastered and exclusive to the PS5.

The Death Stranding Director’s Cut will feature new content, including more weapons, equipment and vehicles. There will also be additions to the gameplay experience such as a collection of new modes, missions and areas, as well as expanded storylines and UI enhancements. As featured in the pre-order trailer for the game, the advanced combat includes upgraded melee mechanics and highlights new weapons such as the maser gun and a mounted machine gun.

Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding director, noted in a tweet that he didn’t agree with the title, since the upgraded game isn’t really a “director’s cut.” All of the content included in this new version of the game was developed after Death Stranding’s original release in November 2019. Typically, director’s cuts include footage or gameplay that didn’t make the original cut. Given the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut announcement that recently took place before this, Sony may be sticking to the director’s cut title despite it being inaccurate.

Another big upgrade offers new options for delivery support aid, such as a cargo catapult, a support skeleton and a buddy bot that can carry both you and your cargo. One of the biggest additions to in-game experiences includes the brand new racing mode Fragile Circuit, as well as a firing range area.

Being a PS5 exclusive, Death Stranding Director’s Cut will make use of the Dualsense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to further enhance the game environment. Players with compatible headphones can also experience upgraded 3D audio. As is now standard with PS5 remasters, the new cut will have fast loading times, 60FPS and 4K resolution.

For those who own the PS4 version of Death Stranding, you can upgrade to the Director’s Cut for $10, which will be available at launch. New players can pre-order the digital deluxe edition of the game now for $60. Check out the Death Stranding Director’s Cut pre-order trailer below.