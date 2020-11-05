The New Games We're Most Excited For in November

The biggest story in games this month (and, really, this year) is the launch of the next generation of consoles. Both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 come out next week, just in time for the holidays, and also just in time to help you recover from this endless, insufferable presidential election. Of course hardware doesn’t mean much without games to play on it, so let’s not overlook the new releases of November. Here are five games coming out this month that we can’t wait to play on any system.

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac

Release Date: November 12

We’re still not entirely sure what Bugsnax is—other than that it’s about capturing bugs—but we do know it’s absolutely adorable and has a killer theme song, to boot. Made by the studio Young Horses, Bugsnax shows the kind of humor and oddness you’d expect from the developers of Octodad: Dadliest Catch. If you plan on playing it on the brand new PlayStation 5, you can get it free on release day with a PlayStation Plus membership.

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release Date: November 12

Don’t overlook this charming pack-in game for the PlayStation 5. It’s not just one of the most adorable platformers you’ll ever play, but it’s also a clever instructional tool for Sony’s new DualSense controller. Dripping with cuteness and playfulness, and with a strong sense of the PlayStation’s past, Astro’s Playroom is a total gem.

Platforms: Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: November 10

I’m pretty sure we can’t call Sega’s Yakuza series a cult hit anymore. It was always big in Japan, but its profile has grown exponentially in the west over the last decade, to the point where the newest game is being pushed as one of the spotlight titles in the Xbox Series X’s launch lineup. It’s not an exclusive for the Xbox Series X|S—it’ll also be out for PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One—but Microsoft’s newest system is the only “next gen” console that’ll play the game until next March. Expect another engrossing action-RPG full of great storytelling, off kilter humor, and a lifelike simulation of Japan with absurd touches. Also expect a review from Dia Lacina here next week.

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

Release Date: November 12

The follow-up to Sony’s excellent Spider-Man game trades in Peter Parker for Miles Morales. Morales isn’t just a younger, cooler Spider-Man: he might be more popular than the original at this point, especially after that amazing Into the Spider-Verse movie from a few years ago. If the new game’s story is as well-told as the first one’s, this could be one of the best games of the year. Either way it should still be exhilarating to play, with its sublime webslinging and an intricate combat system that simply feels good to engage with.

Platforms: Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia

Release Date: November 10

Ubisoft’s time-hopping megaseries takes us to the era of the Vikings as they raid Anglo-Saxon settlements in England in the 9th century. Assassin’s Creed games always risk being too stuffed full of content, but they’ve been on a role recently with the great Origins and Odyssey. Valhalla promises even more things to do and new ways to do them, including a raid mechanic that sees you and your Viking crew storming forts and villages en masse. Watch us play it for about 20 minutes or so, if you’re interested.

Senior editor Garrett Martin writes about videogames, comedy, music, travel, theme parks, wrestling, and anything else that gets in his way. He’s on Twitter @grmartin.