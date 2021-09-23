How to Watch Thursday's Nintendo Direct

It’s almost time for Nintendo’s latest virtual press event. Today, Sept. 23, Nintendo is hosting a Nintendo Direct Event live event, which you can watch on their website, on their YouTube page, or right here at Paste if you scroll down and watch that YouTube feed.

Just announced yesterday, and light on advertised details, the latest Nintendo Direct will take place at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. According to a Nintendo of America

>tweet from yesterday, the event will last about 40 minutes of game presentation.

With just 15 days until the release of the Switch OLED model and Metroid Dread, Nintendo fans have a lot to anticipate. Mario Party Superstars and Shin Megami Tensei V are coming just a little later this fall, and besides that fans will surely be looking forward to getting a peak at the Breath of the Wild sequel, the remakes of 2007’s Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, and more. There’s a lot for Nintendo fans to look forward to, and you can watch the full Nintendo Direct presentation right here when it starts at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.