Sony Delays PlayStation 5 Event to Make Way for Black Lives Matter Movement

The PlayStation 5 digital conference has been delayed indefinitely, in respect of the protests across the United States and beyond concerning police brutality, systemic racism and the death of George Floyd.

The event would have been streamed Thursday, with Sony showing off new games being developed for their next console, which is still planned to launch holiday 2020.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration,” PlayStation stated in a twitter post. “[F]or now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

This follows statements from Sony, PlayStation’s parent company, stating the company would do more than just give empty support. This decision, which is likely disruptive to Sony and other developers’ plans for marketing the console, reflects that those at the company are at least in part willing to put their money where their mouths are. PlayStation is also matching donations from developers to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

This is one of many statements from many brands, gaming and otherwise, offering support for the movement, but this is also one of the most disruptive. Some will be disappointed that we have to wait a little longer for news on the PlayStation 5’s games, but it’s a travesty that systemic racism remains strong in America in 2020. Stepping aside to keep the spotlight on protesters is the right thing to do.