Report: Sony Has More Than 25 PlayStation 5 Games in Development

According to a story from Wired, Sony has more than 25 games in the works for PS5 coming from their internal studios, and “nearly half” are going to be original titles.

Herman Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, confirmed this with Wired in a post-mortem on the PS5. The story, which takes stock of how the PS5 has performed in its first six months, eventually begins to look ahead, seeing as how the first wave of exclusive titles meant to push the hardware are imminent.

With Returnal’s release, the piece argues, PlayStation Studios is beginning to unfurl the grand plan for their system, which is set to continue this year with the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon: Forbidden West, which will apparently come out this year, even I have a hard time believing that.

These games are apparently only the beginning, though. Beyond just the releases this year, Hulst shared that a couple dozen titles are currently in development, telling Wired that, “There’s an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions.” This includes the multiplayer game coming from Firewalk Studios, the title Jade Raymond and her growing team are working on at her new studio Havenand obvious heavyweights like the forthcoming God of War sequel, which was last teased to be coming this year.

While it’s easy to imagine what a lot of these might be (like a sequel to last year’s hit Ghost of Tsushima), there’s admittedly something exciting about the prospect of a bunch of original IP coming from PlayStation. I just hope they don’t all feel and look as similarly as a ton of their PS4 exclusives did. With the shuttering of Japan Studio earlier this year and a commitment seemingly being made to blockbuster and prestige titles, I’m holding out an inkling of hope that some different kinds of games emerge from this promise.