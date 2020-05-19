Sony Announces The Last of Us Part II-Themed Console, Headset, Controller and Beer

Now a month out from the game’s release, Sony has announced a limited edition PS4 Pro for The Last of Us Part II. Included in the bundle is a sleek gray console with Ellie’s tattoo engraved on the surface, a similarly designed DualShock 4 controller, some digital goodies and the game itself.

It’s a more subtle look than many of the PS4’s other limited editions, and the engraving into the console itself gives it another attractive distinction from them. Although no other PlayStation 4 has been officially engraved, the Xbox One X limited edition of Gears 5 has similarly appealing etchings that made it stand out among other themed consoles.

In the PlayStation blog post, Naughty Dog art director John Sweeney explained how they settled on the design.

“[Ellie’s tattoo] had become a symbol of the game and for the community-much like the Firefly logo in the first game,” Sweeney wrote. “It was the clear choice, but we wondered: what if it could be engraved? It hadn’t been done before, so we weren’t sure it was even possible, but thanks to the incredible efforts of the teams at PlayStation, we found a way.”

The bundle retails for $399.99:, but if you’d just like the controller, it can be purchased alone for $64.99. There’s also a themed The Last of Us Part II Gold headset, a treatment not many other PlayStation games have gotten this generation. It features Ellie’s fern tattoo and the game’s logo, with distinct crimson inner ear cups. The headset retails for $99.99.

And if you still somehow need even more The Last of Us-themed tech, Seagate is offering an officially licensed The Last of Us Part II 2TB game drive, with the same etched tattoo and game logo. I’m all for cool limited editions, but the trend of fancying up even the things that just store more data seems a bit excessive. But they keep making them, so there must be an audience for it, and you could be one of those collectors for the not-so-low price of $89.99.

You can even have your beer in the style of the post-pandemic adventure, albeit much more subtly than anything else here. Boulevard Brewing Co. has created some limited designs for its Space Camper Cosmic IPA six-packs, although aside from the color scheme you’d be hard-pressed to identify it as such. The company is also giving away 10 of the limited edition consoles through its website, which you have to be 21 or older to enter despite the fact that no actual alcohol seems to be involved with the giveaway itself. Weird.

The Last of Us Part II, and most of its associated paraphernalia, launch on June 19 for PlayStation 4. For more on the game, read some of our takes on its handling of violence and queer representation, as well as its recent leaks.