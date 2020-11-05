Crash Bandicoot Swag Coming to Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake

‘90s kids, rejoice! Extreme sports veterans Tony Hawk and Crash Bandicoot are teaming up to bring Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 players some sweet Crash Bandicoot-inspired swag to keep their skaters “looking fresh.” The free update, coming Nov. 6, adds 13 Crash and Coco-branded items, including nine shirts, three hats and one skateboard deck.

However, this isn’t the only update coming to Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2. Also launching on Nov. 6 is The Birdman Pack, a limited time Create-A-Skater 10-deck bundle created to help raise money for the construction of public skateparks for youth in underserved communities. This $5 add on features both classic and additional boards from Birdhouse and Powell-Peralta, as well as an exclusive new TSP deck created specifically for this bundle. According to Activision, 100% of the net proceeds generated from this bundle will be donated to the ongoing project.

In addition, updates allowing players to replay Tours mode with individual skaters and adding new objectives within online Multiplayer, Create-A-Park and Combo Practice are coming. These updates will allow players to max out stats with each pro easier, as well as better reward fans with new ways to earn even more XP and in-game cash. Furthermore, multiplayer playlists will also be improved for better randomization of Parks and Scores in both Jams and Competitive modes.

You can watch the trailer for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 below: