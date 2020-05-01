Stephen King Tom Gordon Adaptation Coming From I Am Not Okay With This Creator

An adaptation of Stephen King’s 1999 novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon seems to again be headed our way, as Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned the rights for the project, according to Deadline. A film adaptation of the story had previously been planned by none other than George A. Romero before the iconic director’s death in 2005.

This version of The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, meanwhile, will be adapted for the screen by Christy Hall, the co-creator and exec producer of Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This, starring It’s Sophia Lillis. It seems to make good thematic sense, as I Am Not Okay With This revolves around a high school student just becoming aware of her budding supernatural powers, while The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon will seek to reach a similar audience.

King’s 1999 novel follows a 9-year-old girl named Trisha, who becomes separated from her family while hiking on the Appalachian Trail. As she wanders further and further into the unknown, her ties on reality begin to slip in a manner not unlike the series Over the Garden Wall, with her only solace being a portable radio on which she listens to Red Sox games involving her hero, pitcher Tom Gordon. Eventually, she comes to believe that a supernatural force is opposing her on her journey back to civilization, setting up a final showdown and battle of wills.

The spirit of the original, intended Romero production does live on in the fact that this adaptation of the novel is being produced by Christine Romero, the director’s former wife. Hall, meanwhile, is a rather new face on the Hollywood scene, being credited with writing 7 episodes of I Am Not Okay With This, but this would be her feature film debut. We’ll bring you more news on this Stephen King adaptation as it moves forward.