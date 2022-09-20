Hold Onto Your Soul, It's the First Trailer for Hulu's Hellraiser Reboot

After decades of being dragged through the dirt via an absolutely ludicrous number of direct-to-video sequels, it’s almost time for the Hellraiser franchise to be reborn with a gory new sheen of slick professionalism. The upcoming Hulu reboot of the series from director David Bruckner is technically the 11th film of the grossly bloated franchise, but like other recent horror films that have taken a “back to basics” approach by ignoring continuity and starting fresh, it is unsurprisingly titled simply Hellraiser. And judging from the just-released first trailer, that may be a good thing. The film arrives soon, with an Oct. 7, 2022 premiere on Hulu. You can see the first trailer below, while the official synopsis is as follows:

In “Hellraiser,” a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

Those Cenobites are of course still modeled after their iconic appearances in the 1987 original film directed by author Clive Barker, who created the characters. Lead Cenobite Pinhead is this time played by actress Jamie Clayton, perhaps known for her role in Netflix’s Sense8, though she’s functionally unrecognizable under all that makeup, costuming and digitally enhanced vocals. She’ll be filling the shoes of the iconic Doug Bradley, who once explained that the interdimensional beings were “explorers, in the further regions of experience. Demons to some, angels to others.” The one constant: If you open the box, the Cenobites will come, and they’re taking someone back with them.

The 2022 reboot unsurprisingly has a hard “R” rating, though we’ll see how far Bruckner, known for horror films such as The Ritual and The Night House, is willing to push Barker’s famed dualities between pleasure and pain. For clues, check out the first trailer below.