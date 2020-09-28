Blumhouse's Remake of The Craft Is Reportedly Hitting VOD Before Halloween

Of all the teen horror films of the mid-to-late 1990s, none of them really sums up the spirit of the MTV generation quite like Andrew Fleming’s The Craft. The story of a group of high school girls discovering (and being seduced by) their own innate magical potential is a touchstone for music and goth fashion sensibilities of the era, with a cult that only seems to grow and grow with fondness for 1990s nostalgia. These factors all made The Craft an obvious target for a Blumhouse-style modern remake, and director Zoe Lister-Jones’ film is exactly that. We had assumed that film would be arriving in 2021, but news has arrived today that indicates we may well be seeing it on VOD much sooner: Oct. 27, in less than a month.

That apparent slip-up came by way of Amazon’s “New for October” listings, which says The Craft will be arriving just in time for Halloween. That news has yet to be confirmed by Blumhouse or Columbia Pictures, so you can take it with a little grain of salt, but we’d expect to get confirmation (and likely a trailer) in the near future.

1996’s The Craft starred Robin Tunney, Friruza Balk, Rachel True and Neve Campbell as a quartet of high schoolers who form a witches coven, using their powers to settle scores with bullies and improve their social lives. Of course, things soon take a dark twist, as the power corrupts each of them, and particularly the character played by Balk, as the four must decide where their allegiances truly lie.

The remake, on the other hand, stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, David Duchovny, Michelle Monaghan, Donald MacLean Jr., Nicholas Galitzine and Julian Grey. It’s unknown exactly how the story will be modernized, but we’d expect the first trailer to make that pretty clear. If 2020’s The Invisible Man is any indication, we could see the story reimagined fairly heavily to bring it into a more modern sensibility.

We’ll bring you more information on this remake of The Craft as it appears.