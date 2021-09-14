Universal Monsters Double Features Will Creep into Theaters With Fathom Events This October

The Halloween season is always a great excuse to truly dive back into the comforting arms of cinematic history, in order to discover how the American horror film genre truly began. There are still far too many young horror geeks in particular who have never seen the films of the classic Universal Monsters, much less seen the likes of Frankenstein in a theater. But you’ll have an opportunity to do just that this October, as Fathom Events will be putting on a couple of Universal Monsters double features at participating theaters, which you can find here.

First up is the double bill of 1931’s original Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi, and the same year’s Frankenstein with the legendary Boris Karloff. This particular tandem has a lot of history together—both films were smash hits in 1931, but they were also essentially responsible for reviving the genre after it had flamed out in the late 1930s. Horror cinema in the U.S. had essentially disappeared by 1938, until a double feature of Dracula and Frankenstein became a nationwide touring sensation. This in turn led to 1939’s wildly successful Son of Frankenstein, and a revival for the genre that would stretch through most of the next decade. Fathom’s Dracula/Frankenstein double feature is being hosted on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. local time.

Fathom will likewise be hosting a second double feature of H.G. Wells’ The Invisible Man and the Lon Chaney Jr. starring The Wolf Man on Saturday, Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween. Each screening will reportedly be accompanied by some behind-the-scenes content from the Universal lot, in celebration of the 90th anniversary of the initial Universal Monsters films in 1931.

If you don’t feel comfortable heading out the theater, though, don’t fret—these same four films are likewise making their 4K UHD debuts on Blu-ray this Halloween season, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to indulge in classic spooks this October.