Dream-Team Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie Are Back Together in Trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

In 1998, British director Guy Ritchie made his first crime-edy, Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, and he hasn’t looked back since. Since his debut, his films (such as Snatch, Revolver, and The Gentleman), have largely earned high praise for their whip-smart scripts, electric energy, and, of course, powerhouse performances.

One of Ritchie’s favorite collaborators is action hero Jason Statham, who appeared in Lock, Stock, and has been working with the director pretty consistently ever since. Now, the dream-team is back with a new crime flick. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre stars Jason Statham as a super-spy named Orson Fortune who is tasked with stopping billionaire Greg Simmonds (played by the always delightful Hugh Grant) from selling lethal weapon technology. Statham and his team of brilliant misfits, played by Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone, recruit an A-list movie star named Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help woo Simmonds before it’s too late.

Check out the first trailer here:

Based on the trailer, it looks like Ritchie is back to his old antics, and we couldn’t be more happy about it. From witty one-liners delivered by the gloriously deadpan Aubrey Plaza to giant setpieces and meticulously choreographed action sequences, we’re definitely in for a fun viewing experience early next year.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre hits theaters on January 21, 2022.