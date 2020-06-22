Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Writing a New Disney Animated Musical Set in Colombia

On the same morning that Disney revealed a first look at the trailer for the filmed version of Hamilton arriving on Disney+ on July 3, that show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is also dropping new hints at the next project he’s working on for Disney. Speaking with Good Morning America, Miranda dropped some choice nuggets about the as-yet-untitled animated musical he’s writing for the studio. Clearly, the man has been busy during quarantine.

“I’m actually writing a new animated musical with Disney Animation,” he said on the show, which he then posted to Twitter. “I’m collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It’s set in Colombia, in Latin America and that’s all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up in my home.”

So there you go—our first bread crumbs in this particular mystery. It was previously reported that Miranda might be penning a story about Disney’s first Latin-American “princess,” as it were, so it would make sense if this was the same project. Certainly, everyone who has watched Moana dozens of times (and the parents forced to do so) will want to be watching out for more news as it breaks.