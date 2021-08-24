Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Opens Up the MCU's Live-Action Multiverse

Spider-Man has a bad track record with doctors, two of which play key roles in the highly anticipated (and highly leaked) first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. First, Doctor Strange. Benedict Cumberbatch’s goateed surgeon/sorcerer supreme is filling in as Peter Parker’s other father figure that happened to play Sherlock Holmes and, when asked if there’s a way to undo the unmasking that Spidey was served at the end of Far From Home, tackles the challenge in a way so unhinged as to send Wong packing on a nice safe vacation.

Naturally, the multiverse opens up, things start crashing down and the CGI nonsense is only broken up by a few returning characters crossing over from director Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy: Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock (another doctor intent on screwing up Peter’s life) and the telltale pumpkin bomb of the Green Goblin.

Take a look:

Much of this had been predicted through casting details and the fact that the film was tying in with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Raimi is directing, but seeing theories pay off should satisfying the true MCU crackpots out there. Everyone else better start taking notes, because things are about to get complicated. The only real question is whether former live-action Spider-Men Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield will drop by—something to mull over while you rewatch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a great movie that already miraculously pulled off this plot and won an Oscar for its trouble.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.