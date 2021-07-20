First Trailer Drops for Ridley Scott's Medieval Epic The Last Duel

After drifting through the past, present and future over the past few years, director Ridley Scott has set his sights for the French medieval age with his epic The Last Duel.

The first trailer, courtesy of 20th Century Studios, takes a dramatized look at the true story of knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and his squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), who are ordered to fight to the death when Le Gris is accused of raping Carrouges’ wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer). The cast also features Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine and Michael McElhatton.

The screenplay was penned by Damon, Affleck and Nicole Holofcenter (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), which they adapted from Eric Jager’s book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France. The three of them also co-produced alongside Scott and Manchester by the Sea producer Kevin J. Walsh.

Nothing more can be said of the Driver vs. Damon epic than, “Fight, fight, fight!”

The Last Duel is set for a theatrical release on October 15.

Check out the trailer below: