100 gecs Share High-Flying Video for "Doritos & Fritos"

Hyperpop phenoms and tastemakers 100 gecs released their delightfully upbeat single “Doritos & Fritos” last month as they gear up to release their forthcoming album 10000 gecs (no details announced yet). As if the colorful visualizer wasn’t enough, the duo returns with a proper video for the single.

In the Chris Maggio-directed companion for the ska-influenced track, 100 gecs soar in the air as UFOs. News stations pick up on the flying duo’s antics and a voyeur is out to take them down. Trust us, it’s just as fun and twisted as it sounds.

100 gecs will be supporting Nine Inch Nails for two dates in Philadelphia, PA this month. They’re also slated to perform at various festivals, including Atlanta’s Music Midtown.

Below, watch the video for “Doritos & Fritos” and stay tuned for news on 10000 gecs.