Alicia Keys Shares Short Film, KEYS

Alicia Keys has created a short film to correspond with her most recent release, KEYS—both the title of the album and short film. The film is directed by Sylvia M. Zakhary and Sing J Lee.

The album opens with Keys asking viewers, “Who are you? Who are we?” A young Keys follows her older self, prompting a performance of “Old Memories” from the album. Certain artists also make cameos as she sings “Lala,” including Swae Lee and Snoop Dogg. Keys’ characteristic piano playing is on full display as she performs “Only You.” The film clearly shows Keys’ artistic range.

As KEYS comes to an end, the artist speaks on sifting through different versions of yourself in order to fully understand who you are and feel that you are enough.

Back in 2016, Keys made a short film for World Refugee Day called Let Me In. This is her first film since then.

KEYS, the album, was released on Dec. 10 via RCA Records. The double album is split into two parts: “Original” and “Unlocked.” Ten of the tracks on the album have two versions. KEYS features an abundance of artists, including Brandi Carlile, Khalid, Lil Wayne and more.

Watch the short film below.