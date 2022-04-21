Watch Amyl & The Sniffers Make Their U.S. TV Debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Melbourne, Australia rockers Amyl & The Sniffers graced the States’ airwaves for the first time on Wednesday night, performing a high-energy “Hertz” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The track is off the Amy Taylor-fronted band’s sophomore album Comfort to Me, one of Paste’s favorite rock and punk records of 2021, released last fall on ATO Records/Rough Trade.
Amyl & The Sniffers are currently touring the U.S., their first run in the States in nearly three years—all but one show is sold out, and they’ve added another New York City show at Terminal 5 on Sept. 23. They’ll perform at Coachella and Shaky Knees in April, and release a deluxe version of their latest, Comfort To Me (Expanded Edition), on vinyl on May 13—the double LP features both the original album and a live album recorded on “a dock outside of Melbourne,” per a press release.
Watch Amyl & The Sniffers’ Late Night set below, find their tour dates further down and revisit our recent interview with the band.
Amyl & The Sniffers Tour Dates:
April
22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
26 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas SOLD OUT
27 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas SOLD OUT
30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
May
06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall SOLD OUT
07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall SOLD OUT
09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom SOLD OUT
10 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw SOLD OUT
11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile SOLD OUT
13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line SOLD OUT
14 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium SOLD OUT
16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT
17 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe SOLD OUT
19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT
21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts SOLD OUT
22 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
September
23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5