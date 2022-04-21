Watch Amyl & The Sniffers Make Their U.S. TV Debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Melbourne, Australia rockers Amyl & The Sniffers graced the States’ airwaves for the first time on Wednesday night, performing a high-energy “Hertz” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The track is off the Amy Taylor-fronted band’s sophomore album Comfort to Me, one of Paste’s favorite rock and punk records of 2021, released last fall on ATO Records/Rough Trade.

Amyl & The Sniffers are currently touring the U.S., their first run in the States in nearly three years—all but one show is sold out, and they’ve added another New York City show at Terminal 5 on Sept. 23. They’ll perform at Coachella and Shaky Knees in April, and release a deluxe version of their latest, Comfort To Me (Expanded Edition), on vinyl on May 13—the double LP features both the original album and a live album recorded on “a dock outside of Melbourne,” per a press release.

Watch Amyl & The Sniffers’ Late Night set below, find their tour dates further down and revisit our recent interview with the band.

Amyl & The Sniffers Tour Dates:

April

22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

26 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas SOLD OUT

27 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas SOLD OUT

30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May

06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall SOLD OUT

07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall SOLD OUT

09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw SOLD OUT

11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile SOLD OUT

13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line SOLD OUT

14 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium SOLD OUT

16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT

17 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe SOLD OUT

19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT

21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts SOLD OUT

22 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

September

23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5