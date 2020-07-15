Angel Olsen and Hand Habits Cover Tom Petty’s “Walls”

In the second installation of Angel Olsen’s Cosmic Stream livestream series on Tuesday evening, Olsen teamed up with Hand Habits to perform a stunning rendition of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ track “Walls.” Filmed at the Masonic Temple in Asheville, N.C., the livestream was shot by Ashley Connor and featured an intricately painted woodland backdrop complete with twinkling lights and towering paper trees. The enchanting backdrop set the stage for an angelic performance, Hand Habits’ guitar softly accompanying the duo as their voices wove in and out of the song.

Angel Olsen and Hand Habits have both independently shared new recent music. In June, Olsen released a Mark Ronson remix of her song “New Love Cassette,” a track off of her 2019 album All Mirrors. Hand Habits also appeared as a feature on Jess Williamson’s “Pictures of Flowers” last month, although their last solo release was their sophomore album, placeholder, in 2019.

Check out “Walls” below. Further down, check out Hand Habits’ 2019 performance in the Paste Studio ATL.