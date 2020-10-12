Watch Angel Olsen Perform New Song “Time Bandits”

Angel Olsen shared an at-home performance of her new song called “Time Bandits,” which clocks in at 11 minutes.
Olsen explains via Instagram: “I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago…against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business.”
In August, Olsen released her fifth studio album Whole New Mess. Read Paste’s review of the album here . She recently covered George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness,” and was featured on Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy , a compilation LP benefiting a voters’ rights organization.
Watch Olsen perform “Time Bandits” below.
I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago…against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business. The feeling takes over at first it’s surprising But then I surrender no longer in hiding I’m having a hard time not falling in love with The heart of a moment the heart of a moment Be here if you’re bein’ the people are seeing Listen if you’re hearing The truth needs no saying It’s in us its with us if you know it, it’s framing The love that you’re holding the dreams that you carry The joke that you’re telling someone to be merry And laugh at it all when you’ve just had enough And dance when you’re crying, get that spirit up I want you I want you I need you right now To be here and lay down and get on the ground And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found The love that we wanted the future we need We can’t do it alone, we have to believe In each other in each other be as thick as thieves But thieves like time bandits with hearts on our sleeves Who fly up from the past and present what is key To surviving the future and reversing the spell That we put on our people that dragged us all into hell I want you I want you I need you right now I want you I want you I need you right now To be here and lay down and get on the ground And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found I want you I need you I need you right now
