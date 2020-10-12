Watch Angel Olsen Perform New Song “Time Bandits”

Angel Olsen shared an at-home performance of her new song called “Time Bandits,” which clocks in at 11 minutes.

Olsen explains via Instagram: “I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago…against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business.”

In August, Olsen released her fifth studio album Whole New Mess. Read Paste’s review of the album here . She recently covered George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness,” and was featured on Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy , a compilation LP benefiting a voters’ rights organization.

Watch Olsen perform “Time Bandits” below.