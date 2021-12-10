Animal Collective Share New Single, “Walker”

Animal Collective have shared the second single off Time Skiffs, “Walker.” The single is a tribute to singer/songwriter Scott Walker. Time Skiffs is the quartet’s first new studio album in six years, out Feb. 4, 2022, via Domino. Ahead of “Walker,” the group shared “Prester John” from the album.

Per a press release, Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox spoke to Zane Lowe about the new single, stating, “Scott’s music has meant a lot to me and he’ll always be a big inspiration. But there’s also a kind of exhaustion and resignation to the singer of ‘Walker’ that belies a darker layer.”

The single was released with a corresponding video directed by Abby and Dave Portner.

Animal Collective will kick off their U.S. tour in March 2022, featuring support from L’Rain. In July, the quartet will also perform at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid.

Watch the video for “Walker” below and find Animal Collective’s upcoming tour dates further down. You can get tickets here and preorder/save Time Skiffs here.

Animal Collective 2022 Tour Dates with L’Rain:

March

08 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA – Hunter Center

12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

19 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

23 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

July

09 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival