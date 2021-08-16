Arctic Monkeys Reportedly Preparing New Music

Since the release of their interstellar 2018 album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, indie-rock icons Arctic Monkeys have been pretty quiet in terms of releasing new music, save for their 2020 live album Live At The Royal Albert Hall. However, according to a blog post from Suffolk venue Butley Priory, the band have been hard at work recording their seventh album.

The blog post read, “We’ve had a band staying for the last month recording. Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing room, with their huge vaulted ceilings, being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys.” That bit has since been deleted from the post.

Back in December, Arctic Monkeys manager Ian McAndrew revealed that the band had been working on new music, and that plans were made to record before COVID-19 hit. Below, revisit their video for “Teddy Picker,” and check out our retrospective on their 2006 debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not here.