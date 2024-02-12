Babehoven Announces New Album, Water’s Here in You

This morning, New York duo Maya Bon and Ryan Albert—better known as Babehoven—announced the impending release of their next studio album, Water’s Here in You. The LP is set to arrive on April 26th via Double Double Whammy and is a follow-up to their 2022 debut album, Light Moving Time.

Babehoven have ushered in the announcement with lead single “Birdseye,” a distinctive, folky reflection on forgiveness and humanity delivered on a platter of shimmery, angelic acoustic instrumentation. “‘Birdseye’ is about the fragility and mystery of life, forgiveness, and reconnection. The bird’s eye view with ‘one long arrow pointed at you’ represents love from afar, a cardinal direction. It is a song about warmth, represented by the aromatic spices ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon in the heat of a stew. Steeped in a perfumed simmer of care, we move through the pain and find a way to forgive,” Bon explains about the track.

Listen to “Birdseye” and check out the Water’s Here in You artwork and tracklist below.

Water’s Here in You Artwork:

Water’s Here in You Tracklist:

Birdseye

My Best Friend Needs

Dizzy Spin

Millenia

Lonely, Cold Seed

Chariot

Cherry

Lightness is Loud

Perfect

Rocket

Good to See You

Ella’s From Somewhere Else