Babehoven Releases New Heartbreaker Ahead of Forthcoming Album

On Babehoven’s newest single “Often,” the band uses the word as anything but a reassurance of familiarity. “You are family / And that means loss to me often / You are family / And that’s lost to me often,” hums vocalist Maya Bon. There are often just muted guitar strings and a singular high synth to guide you through the sorrow of this song. The resolution it reaches is half-hearted, the kind of forgiveness where you have to make peace with it because you know it will happen again, with Bon singing, “Now this isn’t so bad / I’m not hurting like I was hurting for some years.”

As an album closer, it’s a heartbreaking one that leaves things realistically up in the air. “‘Often’ is a song about grief, about holding love for a person I’ve lost, about trying to let go and find new paths for myself,” says Bon. “This song changed my life when I wrote it and has provided clarity for me in times of chaos. I hope that, through sharing it, others will find in it comfort and clarity, too.”

This track is the third single off their forthcoming album Light Moving Time, out Oct. 28 on Double Double Whammy, produced by Bon’s musical collaborator Ryan Albert. The accompanying music video is composed of grainy, personal shots by Kevin Prince from different road trips he has taken, painting a narrative just vague enough for listeners to project onto.

Find the dates of their upcoming tour and listen to the single below.

Babehoven Tour Dates:

October

20 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s ^

21 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater ^

22 – Ithaca, NY @ Deep Dive ^

23 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^

27 – Catskill, NY @ Avalon Lounge

29 – Allston, MA @ Tourist Trap

November

05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

11 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

15 – Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean

16 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

17 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison *

18 – Windsor, ON @ Phog Lounge

19 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

20 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

30 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *

December

02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

03 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

05 – Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

06 – San Diego, CA @ 61st St House

08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon