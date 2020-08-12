Bartees Strange Announces Debut Album 'Live Forever,' Shares New Single

Bartees Strange has announced his debut album, Live Forever, out on Oct. 2 via Memory Music. The announcement follows the release of the D.C.-based artist’s single “Mustang” from back in July along with his March EP, Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy, which landed on Paste’s list of best EPs of 2020 so far.
Strange released the album’s new single, “Boomer,” a tight indie rock track driven by jangly guitars and accompanied by a music video showing Strange performing all the song’s instruments from his home studio.
Watch the video below, and scroll down to check out the album art and tracklist. Preorder Live Forever here.
01. Jealousy
02. Mustang
03. Boomer
04. Kelly Rowland
05. In A Cab
06. Stone Meadows
07. Mossblerd
08. Flagey God
09. Far
10. Fallen For You
11. Ghostly