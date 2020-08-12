Bartees Strange Announces Debut Album 'Live Forever,' Shares New Single

Bartees Strange has announced his debut album, Live Forever, out on Oct. 2 via Memory Music. The announcement follows the release of the D.C.-based artist’s single “Mustang” from back in July along with his March EP, Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy, which landed on Paste’s list of best EPs of 2020 so far.

Strange released the album’s new single, “Boomer,” a tight indie rock track driven by jangly guitars and accompanied by a music video showing Strange performing all the song’s instruments from his home studio.

Watch the video below, and scroll down to check out the album art and tracklist. Preorder Live Forever here.

01. Jealousy

02. Mustang

03. Boomer

04. Kelly Rowland

05. In A Cab

06. Stone Meadows

07. Mossblerd

08. Flagey God

09. Far

10. Fallen For You

11. Ghostly