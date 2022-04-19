Bartees Strange Announces New Album Farm to Table, Shares “Cosigns” Video

After breaking out in a big way with his acclaimed 2020 debut Live Forever, Bartees Strange (born Bartees Leon Cox, Jr.) is back with a new album, Farm to Table, coming June 17 on 4AD. “Cosigns,” our second preview of the album following recent single “Heavy Heart,” is out now alongside a music video (dir. Pooneh Ghana).

“Where [...] Live Forever introduced the experiences and places that shaped Bartees (Flagey Brussels, Mustang Oklahoma), Farm to Table zeros in on the people—specifically his family—and those closest to him on his journey so far,” a press release explains. The new album is said to reckon with Strange’s ascent to indie-rock stardom, looking back on where he came from as he keeps moving onward and upward. You can read Farm to Table’s title as tying into that: He’s been working tirelessly to sow, and now it’s time for him to reap—and feast.

That’s cause for celebration, which is where “Cosigns” comes in: The track is a victory lap, set to the kind of stylistic alchemy Strange has made his name on. But it’s also unlike anything he’s released so far, combining electro-pop stomp with an Auto-Tuned hip-hop vocal, synths burbling as Strange shouts out the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Courtney Barnett and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Backed by bass pluck, drum machine and spidery guitars, Strange warns, “I’m a thief, when things get big / Look, I’mma steal your fans,” then calls back to Live Forever as he boasts, “On Gomorrah I got cosigns, this advance gon’ ice my teeth / I pull up from 40 feet, at the Beacon for a week / With the Mossblerd pointed at you, bet I know y’all heard of me.” The track soon shifts into propulsive rock mode, crescendoing as Strange recites a poem he wrote in his early 20s: “How to be full, it’s the hardest to know / I keep consuming, I can’t give it up / Hungry as ever, it’s never enough / It’s never enough.”

Paste hailed Strange as one of 2020’s best new artists and Live Forever as one of that year’s best albums. Previous Farm to Table single “Heavy Heart” was one of our favorite songs of March 2022.

Following its June 17 digital release, Farm to Table comes to physical formats on Oct. 7. You can preorder the record right here and see its details down below, along with the “Cosigns” video and Strange’s tour dates.

Farm to Table Tracklist:

01. Heavy Heart

02. Mullholland Dr

03. Wretched

04. Cosigns

05. Tours

06. Hold The Line

07. We Were Only Close For Like Two Weeks

08. Escape This Circus

09. Black Gold

10. Hennessy

Farm to Table Art:

Bartees Strange Tour Dates:

April

22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

24 – Eugene, CA @ McDonald Theater *

26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego *

30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

May

01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

04 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ *

05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

08 – Kansas City, MO@ Grinders KC *

10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

11 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

July

03 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

04 – Cologne, DE @ Helios37

05 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

07 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022

11 – Munich, DE @ Milla

12 – Fribourg, CH @ Festival Les Georges

13 – Rees-Haldern, NL @ Haldern Pop Bar

14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Upstairs @ Paradiso

16 – Leeds, GB @ Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

17 – Manchester, GB @ Night & Day Café

19 – Cardiff, GB @ Clwb Ifor Bach

20 – Brighton, GB @ Patterns

21 – London, GB @ Powerhaus

22 – Suffolk, GB @ Latitude Festival

29 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival 2022

August

07 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

08 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

09 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

10 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

13 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

October

01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival

(* – w/ Car Seat Headrest)