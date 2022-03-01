Listen to Bartees Strange's Debut Single on 4AD, "Heavy Heart"

Rising star Bartees Strange has signed to 4AD and released his first new single on the London-based label, “Heavy Heart,” with a music video directed by Missy Dabice of Mannequin Pussy. A press release refers to the new track as Strange’s “first hint of new music in two years,” suggesting that the follow-up to his 2020 breakout debut album Live Forever is on its way.

Co-produced by Strange himself with Chris Connors, “Heavy Heart” is a sleek guitar-rock track that finds Strange grappling with conflicting feelings, recalling his “reasons for heavy hearts” only to realize, “Then I remember I rely too much upon / My heavy heart.” Propulsive drums, chugging guitars and even celebratory horns lend the track an irrepressible energy, as if buoying Strange’s lyrical efforts to consign his pain to the past. The aforementioned presser unpacks that pain as follows:

On new song “Heavy Heart,” Bartees is letting go of the guilt he has felt for years; guilt for his father’s sacrifices to build a better future for his family; guilt for the recent passing of his grandfather; guilt for the time he spends on tour and away from his partner; guilt for experiencing success while everyone else in his life was suffering after the release of Live Forever during the first year of the pandemic. Relinquishing those feelings Bartees is hoping to move forward and towards an optimistic future—celebrating the wins even when life can be heavy and hard.

“Heavy Heart” is Strange’s first new material since September 2021 one-off “Weights,” which he shared as part of Live Forever’s deluxe edition. We praised the original album as one of 2020’s best, and Strange as one of that year’s best new artists.

Strange is touring North America supporting Car Seat Headrest from mid-March to mid-May, with a newly rescheduled E.U./U.K. headlining run set for July. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. local time. More info here.

Watch the “Heavy Heart” video below and see Strange’s 2022 tour dates further down.

Bartees Strange Tour Dates:

March

16 – SAINT PAUL, MN @ Palace Theatre *

17 – MILWAUKEE, WI @ Pabst Theater *

18 – CHICAGO, IL @ The Vic Theatre *

19 – CHICAGO, IL @ The Vic Theatre *

20 – DETROIT, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

22 – TORONTO, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

23 – TORONTO, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

25 – NORTH ADAMS, MA @ Mass MOCA *

26 – BOSTON, MA @ House Of Blues Boston *

27 – PORTLAND, ME @ State Theatre *

29 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

30 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

31 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

April

01 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

02 – WASHINGTON, DC @ The Anthem *

04 – CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA @ Jefferson Theater *

05 – ASHEVILLE, NC @ The Orange Peel *

07 – RALEIGH, NC @ The Ritz *

08 – COLUMBIA, DC @ The Senate *

09 – ATLANTA, GA @ Tabernacle *

10 – NASHVILLE, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

22 – SEATTLE, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

23 – PORTLAND, OR @ Roseland Theater *

24 – EUGENE, CA @ Mcdonald Theater *

26 – SACRAMENTO, CA @ Ace of Spades *

27 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ The Warfield *

29 – SAN DIEGO, CA @ House of Blues San Diego *

30 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ The Wiltern *

May

01 – PHOENIX, AZ @ The Van Buren *

04 – AUSTIN, TX @ Stubbs BBQ *

05 – HOUSTON, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

06 – DALLAS, TX @ Granada Theater *

07 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ Tower Theatre *

08 – KANSAS CITY, MO @ Grinders KC *

10 – DENVER, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

11 – BOULDER, CO @ Fox Theatre *

13 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Kilby Block Party

July

03 – WERCHTER, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

04 – COLOGNE, DE @ Helios37

05 – HAMBURG, DE @ Molotow

07 – BERLIN, DE @ Badehaus

09 – MADRID, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022

11 – MUNICH, DE @ Milla

12 – FRIBOURG, CH @ Festival Les Georges

13 – REES-HALDERN, NL @ Haldern Pop Bar

14 – AMSTERDAM, NL @ Upstairs @ Paradiso

16 – LEEDS, GB @ Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

17 – MANCHESTER, GB @ Night & Day Café

19 – CARDIFF, GB @ Clwb Ifor Bach

20 – BRIGHTON, GB @ Patterns

21 – LONDON, GB @ Powerhaus

22 – SUFFOLK, GB @ Latitude Festival

(* w/ Car Seat Headrest)