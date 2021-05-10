Big Thief Announce Fall Tour, Release Live at the Bunker Studio

Brooklyn indie-folk outfit Big Thief will be back on the road this fall. The band, whose 2020 tour dates were cut short due to the coronavirus, are slated for a busy September, including their recently announced slot at this year’s Governors Ball.
In addition to the upcoming dates, the band has released Big Thief – Live at The Bunker Studio, which was recorded in 2019 and includes live footage of the group playing songs from their two acclaimed albums of that year: U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. While we’ve gotten sneak peeks from The Bunker Studio in Brooklyn before with the videos for “Not” and “Cattails,” the sheer power and chemistry captured during this session serve as compelling reminders of why Big Thief was one of Paste’s Best Live Acts of 2019.
Check out Big Thief’s performance of “Shoulders” from The Bunker Studio below, as well as a track from their 2016 Daytrotter session, and keep scrolling for the band’s upcoming tour dates. Big Thief – Live at The Bunker Studio is available to stream in full here, and tickets for the tour go on sale Friday via the band’s website.
Big Thief Tour Dates:
September
07 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
08 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
12 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
18 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
22 – Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art
24 – Richmond, VA @ The National
25 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
27 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
28 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
30 – Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre
October
01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer