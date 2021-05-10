Big Thief Announce Fall Tour, Release Live at the Bunker Studio

Brooklyn indie-folk outfit Big Thief will be back on the road this fall. The band, whose 2020 tour dates were cut short due to the coronavirus, are slated for a busy September, including their recently announced slot at this year’s Governors Ball.

In addition to the upcoming dates, the band has released Big Thief – Live at The Bunker Studio, which was recorded in 2019 and includes live footage of the group playing songs from their two acclaimed albums of that year: U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. While we’ve gotten sneak peeks from The Bunker Studio in Brooklyn before with the videos for “Not” and “Cattails,” the sheer power and chemistry captured during this session serve as compelling reminders of why Big Thief was one of Paste’s Best Live Acts of 2019.

Check out Big Thief’s performance of “Shoulders” from The Bunker Studio below, as well as a track from their 2016 Daytrotter session, and keep scrolling for the band’s upcoming tour dates. Big Thief – Live at The Bunker Studio is available to stream in full here, and tickets for the tour go on sale Friday via the band’s website.

Big Thief Tour Dates:

September

07 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

08 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

12 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

18 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

22 – Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art

24 – Richmond, VA @ The National

25 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

27 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

28 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

30 – Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre

October

01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer