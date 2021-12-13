Watch Billie Eilish Perform “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy” on SNL

This past weekend, Billie Eilish was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live—the only host this season to undertake both roles. In the performance portion of the night, Eilish dazzled with “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy.”

Both of the tracks are off Eilish’s July release, the acclaimed Happier Than Ever.

Eilish made her SNL appearance a family affair, with Eilish’s brother Finneas accompanying her on guitar for both performances and her parents introducing the first performance.

The pop artist also starred in sketches about holiday traditions, hotel advertisements and more.

Watch Eilish perform “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy” on SNL below.