Black Country, New Road Share Video for "Concorde"

English rock band Black Country, New Road are less than a month shy of releasing their sophomore album Ants from Up There (Feb. 4, Ninja Tune), and to ring in the new year they’ve shared the cinematic video for their folky single “Concorde.”

The video, directed by Maxim Kelly in collaboration with independent production studio Caviar, takes a surrealist and literal approach to the album name. With little Easter eggs scattered throughout the video (like the black midi patches on their suits), the band utilizes the song’s six-minute runtime to craft a sympathetic portrait of an alien ant. Isaac Wood’s whispery delivery blends with the guitar twangs, eventually exploding into a cathartic, satisfying climax for the band and the titular ant alike.

Below, watch the video for “Concorde” and preorder Ants from Up There ahead of its Feb. 4 release here.