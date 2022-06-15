black midi Share Second Hellfire Single, "Eat Men Eat"

The black midi universe expands again one month from today with Rough Trade’s July 15 release of Hellfire. Ahead of their third album, the U.K.-based trio of Geordie Greep (guitar, vocals), Cameron Picton (bass, vocals) and Morgan Simpson (drums) have now shared a second single from the record, “Eat Men Eat.”

A frenetic rock-flamenco fusion sung and written by Picton (and originally known only as “Flamenco” on the band’s setlists), the song is “the story of a couple’s quest to overcome a militaristic Mine Captain cursed with an acid tongue as well as their own uncomfortable internal grumblings,” as a press release summarizes. Acoustic guitars, a restrained Simpson, and palmas and other percussion from Demi García Sabat set the scene. Foregrounding its immersive narrative, “Eat Men Eat” is slinky where its predecessor “Welcome to Hell” was incendiary—that is, until its explosive climax, when its protagonists “kept running, turned our backs on our hell,” escaping damnation, if only for the moment. The end of the song incorporates 50 fan-submitted recordings, cementing “Eat Men Eat” as a feast for the black midi diehards, in particular.

Picton offers a deep dive on the song’s story, which references the band’s previous record Cavalcade (the Red River Mining Company first mentioned in “Diamond Stuff,” to be exact), in a statement:

The story starts in the desert with two men engaged in a desperate search for missing friends. Their quest leads them to a strange mining facility which, despite a dearth of natural resources in the area, opens its doors for even stranger hosts to welcome them.

That evening, with zero sign of their friends, a massive feast is laid on by the mine’s cantankerous Captain, who performs a long speech encouraging all to indulge as this is to be the workers’ last night before returning to their families. With good reason for suspicion the protagonists feign gluttony and consume as little as humanly possible. Unfortunately, as they later find, even that’s not quite enough. Night falls, they hide and as the workers fall comatose, the wardens, overseen by the Captain, make preparations to pump their poisoned stomachs. It turns out the purpose of the mine is to procure an excess of human stomach acid used in the production of a bastardized blood red wine, sold and loved in the region.

After the wider conspiracy is revealed and upon realizing their friends must be long gone, the partners decide they must destroy the facility. A spanner plugs the works however, as one of the men experiences mild effects of the poison and the production of acid in his stomach goes into overdrive. As his chest literally bubbles he says what may be his final goodbyes to his partner and the other man is left to do the heavy lifting alone.

He succeeds and as they flee, arm in arm, the demon Captain erupts from the burning embers and curses the two men to the hell of crippling acid reflux for the rest of their days. They see no reason to worry though, as they’re sure to return home hailed as heroes.

black midi have a handful of E.U./U.K. festivals sets lined up ahead of a mid-July trip to the States for some of their biggest shows yet, with keyboardist Seth Evans filling out their live lineup, and support from their esteemed colleagues Black Country, New Road. Tickets for all shows—except a handful of just-announced U.K. and E.U. dates, which are bolded below and go on sale June 23—are on sale now.

Check out the “Eat Men Eat” video (dir. Maxim Kelly) and black midi’s tour dates below.

black midi Tour Dates:

June

19 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival

25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

30 – Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival

July

01 – Bucharest, RO @ Club Control

03 – Plovdiv, BG @ Wrong Fest

09 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda

13 – London, UK @ Summer Series at Somerset House

15 – Riga, LV @ Positivus Festival

17 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

24 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage

29 – Puglia, IT @ Sud Est Indipendente

31 – Sesto al Reghena, IT @ Sexto’Nplugged

August

01 – Sestri Levante, IT @ Mojotic Festival

12 – Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop

15 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

17 – Essen, DE @ Ruhrtriennale

21 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musikfestwochen

26 – La Tour de Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae

September

01 – Sun. Sep. 4 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

06 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

07 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

20 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza

22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

29 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall

October

03 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

08 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

15 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

28 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

29 – Newcastle, UK @ NX

November

01 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

02 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

03 – Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare

07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

10 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maasssilo

14 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

16 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival

December

04 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East

05 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

06 – Nagoya, JP @ The Bottom Line