BTS To Release New Album BE (Deluxe Edition)

BTS are returning with another album, BE (Deluxe Edition), which is dropping Nov. 20.

All seven members were involved in the album’s conception processes between the music itself to design and production. Following their previously released single “Dynamite,” BTS are also appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon every night this week.

“The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,’” according to Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’ management, via Rolling Stone.

Boxset versions of BE (Deluxe Edition) are currently available for preorder here. The band will also be airing their virtual concert BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E on Oct. 10 and 11.

