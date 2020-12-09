Watch Buscabulla's "Ta Que Tiembla" Video

Buscabulla (Raquel Berrios and Luis Alfredo Del Valle) have shared the official video for “Ta Que Tiembla,” a track taken from their debut album, Regresa. Earlier this year, Regresa was included in Paste’s list of the best albums of May .

“‘Ta Que Tiembla’ closes out the arc of Regresa, contrasting the enthusiastic naïveté of ‘Vámono’’s optimism with a grittier, more sinister feeling,” the band explains. “Similarly to how the song speaks of perseverance in the face of impending doom, the video tries to show us in an ongoing search for reconciliation of apparent opposites.”

Last week, Empress Of released a remix of “Ta Que Tiembla,” which followed Regresa remixes by Ela Minus, Pachyman and Jonti.

Watch the video for “Ta Que Tiembla” below. While you’re at it, check out Paste’s Best of What’s Next interview with Buscabulla here.